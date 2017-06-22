Utah asked to put limits on Medicaid. Few Utahns showed up to voice their opinion.

Utah's proposed expansion would cover about 6,000 of its most needy childless adults — those who are chronically homeless or in need of mental health or drug addiction treatment.

The state's proposed changes to its plan include:

• A cap on enrollees in the new categories at 25,000.

• A 60-month lifetime limit on coverage under Medicaid and the state's Primary Care Network for those new enrollees.

• A requirement that beneficiaries of the Primary Care Network, a Utah program that offers fewer benefits than Medicaid, either work 30 or more hours per week, seek employment or participate in training unless they qualify for a half-dozen exemptions. The requirement has "the potential to be expanded" to Medicaid recipients "at a later date."

• A $25 copayment for non-emergency visits by a Medicaid beneficiary to an emergency room.

• A limit on Medicaid coverage to the first day in the month that it was applied for, as opposed to the 90-day retroactive coverage Medicaid provides current beneficiaries.

Stanford spoke out against what she termed "cruel and arbitrary" lifetime limits and the work requirement.

She didn't meet the state's definition of disability after developing a neurological condition that resulted from a car accident, she said, even though she used a wheelchair part time for six years and "spent a great deal of time bedridden and sick with debilitating symptoms." Many in the health coverage gap are likewise far from "able-bodied," she said.

"How does the State of Utah expect to accommodate those who are too disabled to work, yet still unable to qualify for Medicaid?" she asked. "We can look at other states and see that work requirements are ineffective. A majority of people on Medicaid are already employed. The rest are caregivers, students, or like I pointed out, they are too disabled to work. How will Utah avoid penalizing these sick people?"

The committee's discussion continued for about two hours after the comments concluded, with members quizzing Health Department Deputy Director Nate Checketts about changes to the state's plan.

Board Chairman Andrew Riggle, a consumer representative for individuals with disabilities, echoed Stanford's sentiment. Riggle said he knows Medicaid recipients who work 15 to 25 hours a week, combined with "everything else they have to do to get by."

"Is there any way to incentivize [working 30 hours or more] rather than penalize somebody who's already working a significant number of hours?" he asked.

Committee members asked Checketts to provide some clarifications, including: whether the state is considering special exemptions to the 25,000 cap (yes), whether the ER copay could be tiered so that a first use was less costly (no, for logistical reasons), and what the expected savings are from ending retroactive coverage (unknown).

Danny Harris, an advocacy director for AARP, wondered if it was an "unreasonable expectation" to ask chronically homeless people and those with mental or substance abuse disorders to apply before they need treatment.