Tattoo parlor ends lawsuit with HIV-positive student

The Disability Law Center filed a discrimination lawsuit in April 2016 in U.S. District Court on behalf of the college student, designated "J.H." in court papers to protect his privacy, alleging that he was denied service by the tattoo parlor solely because of his HIV status.

Further, the legal action alleged that Six Feet Below failed to properly train its tattoo artists on the rights of people with disabilities to receive services. HIV and AIDS are recognized disabilities under ADA, and Six Feet Below's refusal of service to J.H. was a violation of the ADA, according to the lawsuit.

"The ADA forbids doctors, dentists, hospitals and other service providers who deal with needles and body fluids from denying service to people living with HIV, and a tattoo shop should be held to the same standard," said Nick Jackson, J.H.'s lawyer at the Disability Law Center.

An attorney for Six Feet Below, Theron D. Morrison, said the owners of Six Feet Below pride themselves in giving the best service to everyone.

"While Six Feet Below has never had the policy to discriminate against anyone," Morrison said, "this lawsuit has brought to the owners' attention the need for better training of those working at the studio."

