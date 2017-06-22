Tattoo parlor ends lawsuit with HIV-positive student

A 27-year-old Utah college students with HIV has reached a legal settlement agreement with a Clearfield tattoo parlor that had denied him service based on his medical condition — a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
According to a statement from the Salt Lake City-based Disability Law Center, the Six Feet Below tattoo shop has changed its policy to ensure that people with disabilities are not excluded from receiving tattoos or piercings.
Six Feet Below also agreed to donate $1,000 to a special education and outreach fund set up by the Utah Aids Foundation, the statement said. The money will go toward public education on the rights of persons with HIV/AIDS to access public services on the same terms as everyone else.