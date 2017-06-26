Utah supporters of medical marijuana launch drive to get on 2018 ballot

Topicals, oils, edibles and vaping would be allowed, but no use of medical marijuana could occur in public view. Some of the qualifying illnesses included in the proposed law include Alzheimer's disease, cancer, multiple sclerosis, post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain and autism.

If voted into law, dispensing in Utah would begin January 2021 and patients would receive their medical marijuana cards January 2020, said Connor Boyack, president of Libertas Institute who personally consulted with the political issues committee (PIC). If the initiative passes but the state fails to implement the system it envisions, the law also stipulates that patients could grow their own marijuana outside of residential areas.

The Utah Legislature in 2014 approved a narrow bill allowing patients with severe epilepsy to acquire cannabis oil and this year passed a bill calling for more research on medical marijuana. But its continued rejection of broader access has provided a dose of reality, said advocate Christine Stenquist.

"We have all seen through this last legislative session that it'll be the same dog and pony show in trying to appease us with something superficial," said Stenquist, president and co-founder of TRUCE, or Together for Responsible Use and Cannabis Education. "This is our opportunity to finally do something."

Supporters face months of work to get on the November 2018 ballot.

There is no specified amount of time the lieutenant governor's office can take to review an initiative once it is submitted, said Mark Thomas, state director of elections. Review times can vary depending on the length of the wording of the proposed law, the topic and whether the staff needs to request assistance from other offices.

If accepted, the initiative application will be sent to the governor's office of management and budget to create a fiscal estimate of the impact of the law.

After the estimate is complete, organizers must hold seven public hearings throughout Utah before collecting petition signatures.

The number of required signatures represents 10 percent of Utah votes cast in the 2016 presidential election statewide and in at least 26 of Utah's 29 Senate districts.

Signatures for each Senate district must be submitted to the county clerk's office by April 15, which will verify that signatures came from registered voters. DJ Schanz, executive director of the coalition, said it hopes to have signatures collected and filed by Jan. 1 before the Legislature starts.

Schanz said organizers need to raise about $3 million to fund the effort. The coalition raised about a third of that, he said, before submitting the initiative Monday.

Several organizations plan to help with signature gathering, including the social media education group called Utah Residents for Medical Cannabis.

Tremonton residents Debbie and Monte Hoskins, members of that group, expect to use their personal story to help Utahns understand the necessity of medical marijuana.

While living in Colorado, Monte Hoskins tried medical marijuana for a 20-year-old back injury. It helped him cut his opioid intake in half, he said, but he had to quit using it upon moving back to Utah.