Utah supporters of medical marijuana expect to begin drive toward 2018 ballot on Monday

"We have all seen through this last legislative session that it'll be the same dog and pony show in trying to appease us with something superficial," said Stenquist, president and co-founder of TRUCE, or Together for Responsible Use and Cannabis Education. "This is our opportunity to finally do something."

Supporters face months of work to get on the November 2018 ballot.

There is no specified amount of time the lieutenant governor's office can take to review an initiative once it is submitted, said Mark Thomas, director of elections for the office. Review times can vary depending on the length of the wording of the proposed law, the topic and whether the staff needs to request assistance from other offices.

If accepted, the initiative application will be sent to the Governor's Office of Management and Budget to create a fiscal estimate of the impact of the law.

After the estimate is complete, organizers must hold seven public hearings throughout Utah before collecting petition signatures.

The number of required signatures represents 10 percent of Utah votes cast in the 2016 presidential election. In at least 26 of Utah's 29 counties, which are also Senate districts, the signatures also must total 10 percent of the votes cast for president in that county.

Once on the ballot, the initiative needs a majority of votes to pass, Thomas said.

Advocates hoped for legalization in 2016 with two bills that would have set the groundwork for medical marijuana regulation and cultivation. But lawmakers killed the bills in the final hours of the session.

As of April, 29 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico have legalized medical marijuana, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, including three of Utah's border states — Arizona, Colorado and Nevada.