Utah teen expected to be sentenced in adult court for bloody locker room attack that left five injured

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors have agreed to recommend a 10-year-to-life prison term for the conviction in adult court. Utah law states that attempted aggravated murder generally carries a 15-year-to-life sentence, but allows a judge to order a lesser 6-year-to-life or 10-year-to-life sentence if the court finds it is "in the interest of justice."

The unique resolution, prosecutors say, will allow the teen to receive treatment at the juvenile facility before he goes to the Utah State Prison.

The five injured students survived the November attack, though several of the boys suffered lasting injuries. One boy, identified in court papers as A.D., told a juvenile judge in April that Dollahite stabbed him once in the neck, attacked another teen, returned to him and stabbed him again on the other side of his neck. He took a final breath, he remembered, and played dead. Since the attack, the boy said he's had several surgeries and has suffered permanent nerve damage.

Prior to going to school on Nov. 15, Dollahite gathered a bo staff, knives and other "tools to inflict physical violence against others," prosecutors wrote in charging documents. He began his attack by striking a teen with the bo staff, which broke, before stabbing the four other boys and himself.

He later told police that he was not targeting anyone in particular, but was trying to create as many victims as possible. During his juvenile court sentencing, his parents apologized and said their son suffered from mental illness.

The Salt Lake Tribune generally does not identify juveniles charged with crimes unless they have been certified for adult court.

