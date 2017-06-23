Quantcast
Utah teen shot by police near homeless shelter closes criminal case by pleading guilty to reduced charges

A Utah teen charged with robbery and drug possession after he was shot by police near a Salt Lake City homeless shelter last year, resolved the juvenile court case on Friday with a plea deal.

Abdullahi "Abdi" Mohamed, 19, was charged in 3rd District Juvenile Court with first-degree felony aggravated robbery and second-degree felony drug possession with intent to distribute — accused of striking a man who had asked to buy a marijuana cigarette from him for $1.10 on Feb. 27, 2016.

On Friday, he pleaded guilty to lesser third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault and drug possession with intent to distribute.

Judge Julie Lund fined Mohamed $500 and released him, closing the case.

According to charging documents, the teen told the man that he only had methamphetamine, and insisted that the man turn over his money so Mohamed could find him a joint.

The man refused, he later told police, and instead offered Mohamed a metal rake handle that he had found in the trash. This made Mohamed "really mad," the man said, and the teen began hitting him with the rake handle. A second man wielding a metal pipe also joined in the assault, prosecutors allege.

Two police officers testified at a preliminary hearing that they saw Mohamed, then 17, hit the man with a hollow metal rod near The Road Home, 210 S. Rio Grande St. (440 West). The two ran toward the scene yelling at Mohamed to drop the weapon and opened fire.

The teen was struck by four bullets and now uses a wheelchair.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill has ruled that the officers were justified in shooting, while Salt Lake City's Civilian Review Board found their actions were "not within" policy.

The shooting took place on a busy Saturday night with multiple special events in the neighborhood. After the shooting, Tribune journalists saw onlookers shouting at the officers, and some threw rocks and bottles. The officers radioed for help, and nearly 100 officers from various agencies descended on the scene, some with riot shields and assault rifles.

The scene was cleared within 10 minutes, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown has said.

csmart@sltrib.com

 

