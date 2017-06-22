Two women dead in possible domestic-violence related murder-suicide in Taylorsville

A shooting in Taylorsville on Thursday morning left two women dead in what police believe is a murder-suicide.

The shooting occurred near 2500 West and 4200 South, according to a tweet by the Unified Police Department.

KUTV reported police found the body of a 47-year-old on the ground outside a residence with a gun by her side and the other woman, 49, dead inside a car that had crashed into another vehicle. Both had gunshot wounds, according to the station.

Police said they have visited the home before on domestic violence calls and the shooting might have stemmed from a "bad breakup," KUTV said.