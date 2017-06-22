Two Utah women dead in possible domestic violence-related murder-suicide in Taylorsville

Two women were dead in Taylorsville in what police believed to be a murder-suicide on Thursday morning.

Police found 47-year-old Richelle Horsley dead of multiple gunshot wounds, and nearby they found the body of 49-year-old Fransiska Dastrup, dead of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke.

Police received multiple calls at 6:35 a.m., reporting gunshots at a complex near 2500 West and 4100 South, Lohrke said. When police arrived, they saw an SUV and a sedan — still running — on a back road with access to the complex's parking garage. The cars were facing each other and touching each other, but the didn't appear to have crashed, Lohrke said.