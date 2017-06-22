Quantcast
Two Utah women dead in possible domestic violence-related murder-suicide in Taylorsville

Two women were dead in Taylorsville in what police believed to be a murder-suicide on Thursday morning.

Police found 47-year-old Richelle Horsley dead of multiple gunshot wounds, and nearby they found the body of 49-year-old Fransiska Dastrup, dead of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke.

Police received multiple calls at 6:35 a.m., reporting gunshots at a complex near 2500 West and 4100 South, Lohrke said. When police arrived, they saw an SUV and a sedan — still running — on a back road with access to the complex's parking garage. The cars were facing each other and touching each other, but the didn't appear to have crashed, Lohrke said.

Horsley's body was in the driver seat of the car. And about 100 yards west of where the vehicles were, police found Dastrup's body, according to Lohrke.

The two women had been in a relationship and lived together at the complex, but had recently broken up, said Lohrke, adding that Dastrup was in the process of moving out.

Lohrke said police also had responded to the women's apartment on June 15 on a call reporting domestic violence. Police cited Dastrup for class B misdemeanor assault with a domestic violence enhancement, Lohrke said.

The same day, Horsley applied for a protective order against Dastrup. Lohrke said police had attempted to serve that protective order to Dastrup on three occasions but were unable to locate her.

Free, confidential resources are available for victims of domestic violence through the Utah Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). More information can be found at udvc.org.

