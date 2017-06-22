Quantcast
Here we go again — more major freeway delays this weekend at mouth of Parleys Canyon

For the third weekend in a row, road construction and closures are expected to cause major delays on freeways near the mouth of Parleys Canyon.

This weekend, westbound Interstate 215 will close between Foothill Drive and the westbound Interstate 80 junction near 2300 East from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

During the closure, drivers will be detoured onto eastbound I-80 at Exit 2. They will need to continue east up Parleys Canyon to Exit 132 (Mount Aire Road), where they may turn around onto westbound I-80.

The detour route is about 8 miles long, and heavy congestion and delays are expected on both I-215 and I-80.

The Utah Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan ahead by allowing extra travel time, using alternative routes or avoiding that section of I-215.

The closure will allow crews to break up the existing concrete and pave over it with new asphalt as part of a major pavement maintenance project on I-80 and I-215 in eastern Salt Lake City.

That project also led to closure of parts of I-80 —and major delays — during the past two weekends.

Also, I-80 is reduced to one lane in each direction on weeknights between 1300 East and the I-80/I-215 split as part of this project.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Updated information is available online at uddottraffic.utah.gov, on the UDOT traffic app for smartphones, or by following UDOT on social media including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

 

