Here we go again — more major freeway delays this weekend at mouth of Parleys Canyon

For the third weekend in a row, road construction and closures are expected to cause major delays on freeways near the mouth of Parleys Canyon.

This weekend, westbound Interstate 215 will close between Foothill Drive and the westbound Interstate 80 junction near 2300 East from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

During the closure, drivers will be detoured onto eastbound I-80 at Exit 2. They will need to continue east up Parleys Canyon to Exit 132 (Mount Aire Road), where they may turn around onto westbound I-80.

The detour route is about 8 miles long, and heavy congestion and delays are expected on both I-215 and I-80.