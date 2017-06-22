Brian Head fire threatens second resort community after doubling in size overnight

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office also extended the closure of State Route 143 to Panguitch, so visitors and cabin owners can no longer reach the lake, located about 12 miles southwest of Panguitch.

The highway remains closed from Parowan to Cedar Breaks National Monument.

"It's looking pretty bad," said Alan Ekanger, who along with his family runs the Rocky Point Boat Dock, a fishing boat rental business, on the north side of Panguitch Lake.

The family was evacuated from their cabin Wednesday night. But Ekanger said two fishing groups were out on the water Wednesday, where usually there would be about ten — and no new customers can arrive due to the highway closure. He's been fielding calls all day from visitors concerned about their trips to the lake in the coming days, but there are no easy answers.

Ekanger said the area is filled with smoke, though no flames are visible. Ekanger said residents were hoping and praying the wind wouldn't push the blaze, burning on a nearby ridgeline, downhill toward the lake and cabins.

After being evacuated Wednesday night, the Ekanger family slept on their pirate-style pontoon boat on the opposite side of the lake, farthest from the flames.

"This is my life, this is our family business," Ekanger said. "It's kind of hard to see a fire coming towards it."

When the human-caused fire broke out Saturday near Brian Head, it forced the evacuation of about 750 residents and visitors from the resort town, which is located about 12 miles south of Parowan. The town includes about 1,200 residences, including homes and condos, along with a handful of hotels and stores around the ski resort, and it has about 100 full-time residents.

One home was destroyed Saturday, and three were damaged, officials have said.

On Tuesday night, the fire burned around the Thunder Ridge Boy Scout Camp, which sustained minimal damage thanks to firefighters working through the night, said Shayne Ward, spokesman for Utah's Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

Wednesday, the fire grew from 2,761 acres to 5,000 acres by the evening. Fire containment was estimated at 15 percent Wednesday night.

The number of firefighters attacking the blaze on Thursday increased to 500, a news release said, and nine helicopters and 27 fire engines were involved.

The fire was started by someone using a weed torch, according to Gov. Gary Herbert, who visited the site on Tuesday.

Officials are investigating potential criminal violations, cost of fighting the fire and whether the person who started it had a permit, according to Jason Curry, spokesman for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

