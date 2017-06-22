Brian Head fire more than doubles overnight to 10,950 acres, bringing more evacuations

Overnight, spot-fires were reported at 1/2-mile distances from the main blaze, according to the news release, which .

A red flag warning — an indicator to firefighters of the potential for large fire growth — issued by the Great Basin Incident Management Team remained in effect Thursday morning.

The fire on Tuesday night burned around the Thunder Ridge Boy Scout Camp, which sustained minimal damage thanks to firefighters working through the night, said Shayne Ward, spokesman for Utah's Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

On Wednesday, the fire grew from 2,761 acres to 5,000 acres by the evening.

Fire containment had been estimated at 15 percent Wednesday night.

On Tuesday night, the flames reached Hendrickson Lake and moved down Second Left Hand Canyon, according to fire officials.

When the human-caused fire broke out Saturday, it forced the evacuation of about 750 residents and visitors at Brian Head, a resort town located about 12 miles south of Parowan in Iron County. The town includes about 1,200 homes and condos, along with a handful of hotels and stores around the ski resort, and it has about 100 full-time residents.

One home was destroyed Saturday, and three were damaged, officials have said.

Aerial firefighting equipment was used Wednesday to attempt to slow the fire's progression, and the number of firefighters attacking the blaze on Thursday increased to 500, up from 462 on Wednesday morning, the release stated.

Nine helicopters and 27 fire engines were at the site on Thursday.

The fire was started by someone using a weed torch, Gov. Gary Herbert, who was visiting the site, tweeted Tuesday. "A good reminder to be #firewise," the governor said.

Officials are investigating the specifics, such as potential criminal violations, cost of the recovery and whether the person who started the fire had a permit, according to Jason Curry, spokesman for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

State Route 143 remained closed from Parowan to the junction of State Route 148 near Cedar Breaks National Monument.

Dixie National Forest also has issued road and trail closures, which include Marathon Trail No. 3224 from Forest Road No. 048 (Sidney Valley), Sidney Peaks Trail No. 3210, Mace's Run Trail No. 3219, Dark Hollow Trail No. 3232, Hendricks Lake Trail No. 3249, and Forest Road 047 (Brian Head Peak Road).

