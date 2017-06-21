Utah Congresswoman Mia Love plays softball for cancer survivor

Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, played in the annual bipartisan Congressional Women's Softball Game in Washington on Wednesday in honor of a breast cancer survivor back home.

The congresswoman and her colleagues raised money for cancer awareness, and Love played for Utahn Lindsay Nunez, who was diagnosed with the disease "days after learning she was pregnant," according to a news release from Love's staff.

"Nunez was healthy, and without a family history of breast cancer at the time of her diagnosis," according to the news release. "Now, she is the mother of a healthy baby boy and her cancer is in remission.