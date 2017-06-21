Quantcast
Utah Congresswoman Mia Love plays softball for cancer survivor

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (2)

Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, played in the annual bipartisan Congressional Women's Softball Game in Washington on Wednesday in honor of a breast cancer survivor back home.

The congresswoman and her colleagues raised money for cancer awareness, and Love played for Utahn Lindsay Nunez, who was diagnosed with the disease "days after learning she was pregnant," according to a news release from Love's staff.

"Nunez was healthy, and without a family history of breast cancer at the time of her diagnosis," according to the news release. "Now, she is the mother of a healthy baby boy and her cancer is in remission.

Nunez was in Washington to watch the charity game Wednesday. (Love's team lost to the press corps team, 2-1.)

The annual game has raised more than $900,000 for breast cancer awareness since 2009, the news release said.

Wednesday's game came a week after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., was shot and seriously wounded in a practice for the men's game.

 

