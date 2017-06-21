Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Report of child facedown in Jordan River prompts search

By connect
First Published      Updated 5 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Dozens of searchers were combing the Jordan River near South Salt Lake after a report Wednesday evening of a small child floating facedown in the water.

A man driving a semitrailer crossing the river at 3900 South told authorities at about 8 p.m. that he saw the child floating below, said South Salt Lake Deputy Fire Chief Terry Addison.

Authorities had yet to find anything as of 10:15 p.m., Unified police Lt. Brian Lohrke said. A rescue boat was launched into the river to assist, and search dogs were on the scene.

Addison said several agencies, including Unified Fire Department, Unified Police Department, South Salt Lake City Police Department and Murray Fire Department, were helping with the search.

Officials planned to continue searching downstream late Wednesday night, Lohrke said. They had also talked with a number of neighbors; none had reported a missing child, he said.

But officials were continuing their search because the truck driver was adamant that he had seen the child in the water, Lohrke said.

lramseth@sltrib.com" target="_blank">style]">lramseth@sltrib.com

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()