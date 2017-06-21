Report of child facedown in Jordan River prompts search

Dozens of searchers were combing the Jordan River near South Salt Lake after a report Wednesday evening of a small child floating facedown in the water.

A man driving a semitrailer crossing the river at 3900 South told authorities at about 8 p.m. that he saw the child floating below, said South Salt Lake Deputy Fire Chief Terry Addison.

Authorities had yet to find anything as of 10:15 p.m., Unified police Lt. Brian Lohrke said. A rescue boat was launched into the river to assist, and search dogs were on the scene.