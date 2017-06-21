Officials approve $300K settlement on 2012 Utah fire

Provo • State officials have reached a $300,000 settlement with a man accused of starting a 2012 fire that led to the evacuation than 1,000 northwestern Utah homes.

The Daily Herald reports that the Utah County Commission approved the settlement with Kenneth Nielsen Tuesday. Under the settlement, Nielsen's insurance provider at the time of the fire will have to pay $300,000 to entities such as Utah County, Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs, along with state and federal agencies.

The settlement states that Nielsen and another man were responsible for the fire that burned over 8 square miles of land. According to the settlement, the men had been target shooting with explosive targets near Saratoga Springs.