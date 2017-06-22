Utah guv’s monthly news conference likely to focus on special-election dispute

Gov. Gary Herbert is scheduled to hold his monthly news conference Thursday amid a backdrop of his dispute with a Legislature still upset that he unilaterally set the rules and schedule for the special election to replace outgoing Congressman Jason Chaffetz.

The KUED-TV news conference is taped with reporters beginning at 10 a.m.

Lawmakers have met twice this week on the dispute, arguing that the governor acted beyond the scope of his legal authority. They say he should have called the Legislature into special session to make the decision.

There has even been talk of a lawsuit to settle the fight, but that has remained only a threat up to this point.