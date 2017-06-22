Quantcast
Utah guv’s monthly news conference likely to focus on special-election dispute

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 6 minutes ago

Gov. Gary Herbert is scheduled to hold his monthly news conference Thursday amid a backdrop of his dispute with a Legislature still upset that he unilaterally set the rules and schedule for the special election to replace outgoing Congressman Jason Chaffetz.

The KUED-TV news conference is taped with reporters beginning at 10 a.m.

Lawmakers have met twice this week on the dispute, arguing that the governor acted beyond the scope of his legal authority. They say he should have called the Legislature into special session to make the decision.

There has even been talk of a lawsuit to settle the fight, but that has remained only a threat up to this point.

The newly formed United Utah Party, meanwhile, has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the refusal of the state to certify it as a ballot-qualified party and its candidate, Jim Bennett, as a party nominee on the special election ballot.

But United Utah Chairman Richard Davis said his group has no interest in injecting itself in the fight between the Legislature and governor and is not seeking to disrupt the special election that is underway.

 

