Herbert defends special elections, urges lawmakers to ‘count to 10’ to cool heated rhetoric

That comes after lawmakers this week held a joint caucus of House Republicans and Democrats to outline how they warned the election process will not survive legal challenges and accused Herbert of bullying Attorney General Sean Reyes into not releasing a legal opinion they think may agree with them.

Legislators and their lawyers say Herbert imposed a much-abbreviated process and contend he could not do that without legislative approval. They also said he legally should have waited to start the process until after Chaffetz leaves office June 30, not before.

"We are on very solid legal footing," the governor said Thursday. "We've done and mirror what is already on the books as far as the election process."

He said he refused to call the Legislature into a special session to outline a process for the special election because the only proposal he heard from lawmakers "was an alternative to what we have on the books today, which is a pretty good process."

He said legislative leaders wanted to discard the current ability of candidates to qualify for a primary election by seeking signatures. He said they also wanted to avoid the possibility of a primary election by allowing party conventions to select nominees.

The governor said that would "disenfranchise about 190,000 registered Republicans who would like to have a say on who their next congressperson would be."

He added, "We know from historical precedent that whoever is the Republican nominee, chances are is going to be the elected official in November and chances are will be there for a long time…. It was important to me, at least, that the voice of the people be heard."

Two GOP candidates did qualify for the primary by collecting signatures: Provo Mayor John Curtis and investment adviser Tanner Ainge. The GOP convention last Saturday, meanwhile, advanced former state Rep. Chris Herrod to the primary.

The Democrats have settled on physician Kathie Allen as their nominee for the 3rd District seat.

Herbert said several states have started — and even completed — special elections to replace House members before they officially left office. He said his office received approval for that from the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.

Herbert denied assertions by legislators that his office threatened ethics sanctions — even loss of law licenses — against lawyers in the Utah attorney general's office if they released the legal opinion prepared at the request of legislative leaders.

"That's patently false," he said. "There's not been any threat to anybody. There's not been anybody's license threatened."

The governor said his office sought to protect attorney-client privilege with the attorney general's office, which had worked with him as he adopted the election process. The Legislature requested a separate opinion. But Herbert said it threatened to sue him in a letter, so he didn't want the attorney general trying to represent both.

He likened it to a University of Utah football coach talking to a Brigham Young University coach about his philosophy on strategy.