Mayor Biskupski appoints ex-Salt Lake City airport exec as director while city seeks long-term hire

Salt Lake City has turned to one retiree to replace another while it seeks a long-term successor to airport Director Maureen Riley.

The city announced in a news release Wednesday that it has hired former airport executive Russell Pack to serve as interim director when Riley retires at the end of June.

The city continues to seek a new full-time director.

It's Pack's second stint as interim boss — having served briefly before Riley's 2007 appointment. He worked for the airport from 1983 to 2007 and finished his career as the airport's director of administration and commercial services, before then serving on the Airport Advisory Board until 2014.