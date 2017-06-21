Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Mayor Biskupski appoints ex-Salt Lake City airport exec as director while city seeks long-term hire

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Salt Lake City has turned to one retiree to replace another while it seeks a long-term successor to airport Director Maureen Riley.

The city announced in a news release Wednesday that it has hired former airport executive Russell Pack to serve as interim director when Riley retires at the end of June.

The city continues to seek a new full-time director.

It's Pack's second stint as interim boss — having served briefly before Riley's 2007 appointment. He worked for the airport from 1983 to 2007 and finished his career as the airport's director of administration and commercial services, before then serving on the Airport Advisory Board until 2014.

"I know the Salt Lake City International Airport very well and I love everything about it," he said in a prepared statement.

Riley, 67, leaves amid a $3 billion airport expansion and record passenger numbers.

Mayor Jackie Biskupski said in the news release that Pack "is a respected leader in the world of airport administration and will be key to keeping our airport running smoothly and supporting our first-class team on the terminal reconstruction project."

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()