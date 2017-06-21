Former Gov. Huntsman mum about pending ambassadorship to Russia

Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman has kept relatively mum about accepting President Donald Trump's offer to appoint him U.S. ambassador to Russia.

On Wednesday, at a Huntsman Cancer Institute event, he broke that silence. Barely.

In his opening remarks about a new expansion to the institute founded by his parents, Jon Huntsman Sr. and Karen Huntsman, the younger Huntsman joked about the unusual setup of having him, a diplomat, introduce a children's cancer facility.

"It's good training for Russia," he noted with a laugh.

And that was all he said on the matter before turning to the "pure hope" offered at the cancer center. Huntsman did not respond to reporters' questions after the event, and his aides told the media he would not comment on the ambassadorship.