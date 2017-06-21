Utah House Republicans fume against governor over special election, but disagree on battle plan

"We may not have a replacement until 2019" otherwise, he said, contending that lawsuits may stall the process until the next regular congressional election. Chaffetz has said he plans to resign on June 30, but could legally change his mind, Stratton said.

But Chaffetz quickly threw a dart at that trial balloon.

"June 30 is still my last day," the congressman said about the proposal in a text message to The Salt Lake Tribune.

The House GOP caucus met a day after an unusual joint meeting with Democrats to contend that Herbert is breaking the law, and that he bullied Attorney General Sean Reyes into withholding as protected by attorney-client privilege a completed legal opinion requested by legislative leaders that lawmakers suspect may support their position.

They contend the process Herbert implemented changes and shortens the normal system without obtaining the required legislative approval.

Herbert had repeatedly refused lawmakers' request for a special session, saying he was within his legal rights to call the election and set the timetable.

House Republicans views were wide ranging on Wednesday. A few even urged calling a cease-fire with the governor.

Rep. Scott Sandall, R-Tremonton, said the Legislature failed to pass a bill spelling out a process for special elections earlier this year. "We fumbled the ball," he said, and the governor picked it up and ran with it.

Rep. Bruce Cutler, R-Murray, even suggested finding a way "to rubber-stamp" what Herbert has done so that the special election already underway may proceed, and working on a more permanent solution later.

Most members agreed they will work on legislation to outline a special election process, and have it ready for January's general session — or earlier if lawsuits lead to the need for a special legislative session.

Lawmakers confirmed previous indications that they will work on a proposed constitutional amendment allowing the Legislature to call itself into special session — a power now currently reserved to the governor.

Some lawmakers supported a lawsuit seeking to force disclosure of the attorney general's legal opinion about the election . But Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville, an attorney, urged simply fighting that through an open-records request, arguing that the attorney-client privilege claimed by the governor doesn't exist because the attorney general is an independent elected official.