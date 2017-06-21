Quantcast
Additional charge brought against fugitive polygamist who was caught after a year on the lam

A federal grand jury on Wednesday returned a superseding indictment that adds a felony count of failure to appear in court against one-time fugitive Lyle Jeffs, who was among 11 members of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints indicted in 2016 in what prosecutors called a conspiracy to defraud a food stamp program.

Wednesday's indictment also contains the original charges of one count each of conspiracy to defraud the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and conspiracy to commit money laundering for allegedly diverting millions of dollars' worth of their benefits, both felonies.

If convicted, Jeffs could be sentenced to prison terms of up to five years for conspiracy to defraud SNAP, up to 20 years for conspiracy to commit money laundering and up to 10 years for failure to appear.

Jeffs, 57, and the other defendants were arrested in February 2016 as part of a federal raid on FLDS offices and two businesses. Federal prosecutors and the FBI asked that Jeffs be kept in jail pending trial, but his attorneys persuaded U.S. District Judge Ted Stewart to set him free with monitoring.

In June 2016, Jeffs appeared to use olive oil to slip off his GPS ankle monitor and went on the lam. He was arrested June 14 in South Dakota after being spotted near a marina in Yankton.

Jeffs' co-defendants have pleaded guilty to felony or misdemeanor charges, and all avoided going to jail or paying restitution.

No court dates have been set for Jeffs, who has not been returned to Salt Lake City from South Dakota, prosecutors said Wednesday.

