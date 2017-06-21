Additional charge brought against fugitive polygamist who was caught after a year on the lam

A federal grand jury on Wednesday returned a superseding indictment that adds a felony count of failure to appear in court against one-time fugitive Lyle Jeffs, who was among 11 members of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints indicted in 2016 in what prosecutors called a conspiracy to defraud a food stamp program.

Wednesday's indictment also contains the original charges of one count each of conspiracy to defraud the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and conspiracy to commit money laundering for allegedly diverting millions of dollars' worth of their benefits, both felonies.

If convicted, Jeffs could be sentenced to prison terms of up to five years for conspiracy to defraud SNAP, up to 20 years for conspiracy to commit money laundering and up to 10 years for failure to appear.