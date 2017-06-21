Quantcast
Murray man charged with murder in shooting death of neighbor

By connect
A Murray man has been charged with fatally shooting his neighbor outside their apartment complex last week following a drunken altercation.

Carl David Johnson Jr., 56, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with first-degree felony murder in the June 11 death of 58-year-old Thomas Dunn.

Johnson also was charged with first-degree felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury.

He was being held at the Salt Lake County jail in lieu of $1 million cash-only bail. No court dates were immediately set.

According to charges and jail booking documents, officers responded just after 4:30 p.m. on June 11 to a report of shots fired outside the Iris Apartments, at 4865 S. State Street, where they found Dunn with a gunshot wound to his back. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Johnson had been drinking with his neighbors, including Dunn, when he and Dunn — who were both intoxicated — got into a verbal argument, which became physical, the documents state.

Dunn "took Carl [Johnson] to the ground," the jail booking statement says. After Dunn got off of Johnson, Johnson went upstairs and into the apartment building.

Several minutes later, Johnson came down the staircase carrying a handgun, with which he shot Dunn, the documents state. Witnesses told police that Johnson then kicked Dunn in the head and face as he lay on the ground.

