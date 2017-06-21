Police find bodies of Utah three men in a truck in the Green River, a month after they were reported missing

A truck and three bodies — which may belong to three Vernal men reported missing nearly a month ago — were recovered from a river in Uintah County on Wednesday morning, police reported.

Searchers discovered the truck in the Green River in Jensen about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle matched the description of the truck carrying 33-year-old Robert Alan Spoon, 33-year-old Jason Ralph Tilt and 29-year-old Jacob Douglas Tilt when they were last seen on May 22, according to a Uintah County Sheriff's Office news release.

Family members, worried that the men may have turned off their cellphones or that their phone batteries may have died, reported the men missing on May 26.