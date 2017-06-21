Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

United Utah Party sues the state to get on the special election ballot

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (3)

The United Utah Party sued the state in federal court Wednesday asking a judge to force the lieutenant governor's office to certify and place its candidate Jim Bennett on the November special election ballot.

Bennett, son of the late three-term U.S. Sen. Bob Bennett, is seeking to replace Utah's exiting 3rd District Congressman Jason Chaffetz, who will leave office early June 30.

State elections officials, however, have so far refused to certify either Bennett or his party, leaving him unable to run as anything but an unaffiliated candidate.

"But I'm not unaffiliated and I don't want to run and pretend that I am," Bennett said at a news conference outside Salt Lake City's U.S. District Court Wednesday morning. "The reason I'm running is to introduce the United Utah Party to the state of Utah. Running unaffiliated defeats that purpose."

Bennett filed to run for office with the lieutenant governor's office on May 26. Under the law, elections officials have 30 days to certify a candidate for the ballot. But on Tuesday, Bennett said the Utah attorney general's office sent a letter stating that he would not be added to the ballot.

In court papers, attorneys for the United Utah Party and its candidate contend Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox's decisions and actions violate both the Utah elections law and Bennett's constitutional rights under both the 1st and 14th amendments.

The state's refusal has caused "irreparable harm, inasmuch as it deprives both the party an its candidate the ability to effectively campaign and solicit contributions in support of a nominee who will appear on the special election ballot as the United Utah Party's official candidate," the lawsuit states.

State elections director Mark Thomas was away from his office Wednesday and not immediately available for comment.

Court records show the case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge David Nuffer. No hearings have been set in the case, but attorneys for Bennett and the party have asked for an expedited review of the case from the judge.

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()