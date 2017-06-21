United Utah Party sues the state to get on the special election ballot

The United Utah Party sued the state in federal court Wednesday asking a judge to force the lieutenant governor's office to certify and place its candidate Jim Bennett on the November special election ballot.

Bennett, son of the late three-term U.S. Sen. Bob Bennett, is seeking to replace Utah's exiting 3rd District Congressman Jason Chaffetz, who will leave office early June 30.

State elections officials, however, have so far refused to certify either Bennett or his party, leaving him unable to run as anything but an unaffiliated candidate.

"But I'm not unaffiliated and I don't want to run and pretend that I am," Bennett said at a news conference outside Salt Lake City's U.S. District Court Wednesday morning. "The reason I'm running is to introduce the United Utah Party to the state of Utah. Running unaffiliated defeats that purpose."