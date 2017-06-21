Utah lawmakers consider change to allow replacing candidates who drop out of a race

Last year's race for mayor in newly incorporated Millcreek was intensely competitive, drawing nine primary election candidates. But by the November final election there was no contest as Jeff Silvestrini ran unopposed.

Utah legislators took a first step Wednesday to prevent such things from happening in the future, largely at the request of one of the failed mayor candidates.

Former state Sen. Scott Howell — who finished third in the Millcreek mayoral primary — told the Government Operations Interim Committee that state law now does not now allow replacing a candidate who drops out of a nonpartisan race.

In Millcreek, Fred Healey finished second in the primary, but dropped out shortly afterward because he had been diagnosed with cancer. That left Silvestrini with a clear and uncontested path to the mayor's office.