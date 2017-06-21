Strong winds fan Brian Head Fire to 5,000 acres

Southwest-heading winds are forecast to push the fire north and northeast Thursday morning, according to Wednesday night's news release from the Great Basin Incident Management Team. The wind is expected to shift to the northwest, and the temperature is expected to decrease, the release stated. All residents that are up the canyon from the Parowan Cemetery have been evacuated, the release stated, and the Red Cross is providing housing.

The scout camp sustained minimal damage thanks to firefighters working throughout the night, Ward said.

Meanwhile, business owners in the 9,600-foot-high resort town were wondering how much longer they would have to cancel tour and room reservations.

About 976 acres had been burned by Tuesday morning, growing to 1,800 acres by Tuesday night, before the overnight winds picked up.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire had burned an estimated 2,761 acres. It was 15 percent contained that night.

"The silver lining in all this is it looks scary and it looks like it's burning a lot, but Brian Head is looking really good," Ward said Wednesday. "It's burning to the north, which is typically away from structures."

During the Tuesday night run, the flames reached Hendrickson Lake and moved down Second Left Hand Canyon, according to a news release from the Great Basin Incident Management Team.

Winds had been expected to be even stronger Wednesday, according to Ward. A red flag warning — an indicator to firefighters of the potential for large fire growth — had been issued by the Great Basin Incident Management Team, due to high temperatures, low humidity, atmospheric instability and wind.

Aerial firefighting equipment was used Wednesday to attempt to slow the fire's progression, the news release said, adding that crews would be assessing the best locations to contain the fire, and that more firefighting personnel arrived Wednesday, bringing the total firefighters to 500, up from 462 people who were fighting the fire Wednesday morning.

Nine helicopters and 27 fire engines were at the site Wednesday evening.

When the human-caused fire broke out Saturday, it forced the evacuation of about 750 residents and visitors at Brian Head, a resort town located about 12 miles south of Parowan in Iron County. The town includes about 1,200 homes and condos, along with a handful of hotels and stores around the ski resort, and it has about 100 full-time residents.

Only one home was destroyed Saturday, and three were damaged, officials have said.

There was no word Wednesday as to when the evacuation order would be lifted.

Robby Hartlmaier lives in Parowan and owns George's Ski Shop in Brian Head. In the summers, he and Jeff Mascherino, the owner of Brian Head Shuttle, transport bikers to various trails in the areas.

"We've had to cancel lots of groups of bikers," Hartlmaier said.

The groups he has canceled — such as groups of Boy Scouts and families — aren't rescheduling, because they've planned it for weeks, he said.