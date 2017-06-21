Brian Head Fire grows to nearly 2,800 acres due to strong winds

As of Wednesday morning, the fire had burned an estimated 2,761 acres.

Winds are expected to be even stronger on Wednesday, according to the news release. A red flag warning — an indicator to firefighters of the potential for large fire growth — has been issued due to high temperatures, low humidity, atmospheric instability and the wind.

Jesse Bender, fire management team spokeswoman, said during a community meeting Tuesday evening that the fire had jumped out of the containment line and had come within a mile of the Scout camp. But Bender had said the team was confident that it could keep the fire from burning parts of the camp.

Aerial firefighting equipment will be used Wednesday to slow the fire's progression, the news release says. The news release said crews will be assessing the best locations to contain the fire and more firefighting personnel are expected to arrive in the afternoon.

As of Wednesday morning, 462 people were fighting the fire, and nine helicopters and 30 fire engines were on site.

The fire forced the evacuation on Saturday of about 750 residents and visitors at Brian Head, a resort town located about 12 miles south of Parowan in Iron County. The town includes about 1,200 homes and condos, along with a handful of hotels and stores around the ski resort, and has about 1,000 full-time residents.

Only one home was destroyed Saturday, and three were damaged, officials have said. But they have warned that more homes may have been damaged but have not been identified because firefighters haven't had an opportunity to inspect some neighborhoods.

The fire was started by someone using a weed torch, Gov. Gary Herbert, who was visiting the site, tweeted Tuesday. "A good reminder to be #firewise," the governor said.

Officials are investigating the specifics, such as potential criminal violations, cost of the recovery and whether the person who started the fire had a permit, according to Jason Curry, spokesman for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

The Brian Head community remained under evacuation Wednesday. In addition, State Route 143 remained closed from Parowan to the junction of State Route 148 near Cedar Breaks National Monument.

Dixie National Forest also has issued road and trail closures, which include Marathon Trail No. 3224 from Forest Road 048 (Sidney Valley), Sidney Peaks Trail No. 3210, Mace's Run Trail No. 3219, Dark Hollow Trail No. 3232, Hendricks Lake Trail No. 3249, and Forest Road 047 (Brian Head Peak Road).

