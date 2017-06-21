Brian Head Fire grows to 5,000 acres due to strong winds

About 976 acres had been burned by Tuesday morning, growing to 1,800 acres by Tuesday night, before the overnight winds picked up.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire had burned an estimated 2,761 acres. It was 15 percent contained. Updated numbers were expected Wednesday evening.

"The silver lining in all this is it looks scary and it looks like it's burning a lot, but Brian Head is looking really good. It's burning to the north, which is typically away from structures," Ward said Wednesday.

During the Tuesday night run, the flames reached Hendrickson Lake and moved down Second Left Hand Canyon, according to a news release from the Great Basin Incident Management Team.

Winds had been expected to be even stronger on Wednesday, according to Ward. A red flag warning — an indicator to firefighters of the potential for large fire growth — had been issued by the Great Basin Incident Management Team, due to high temperatures, low humidity, atmospheric instability and the wind.

Aerial firefighting equipment was used Wednesday to attempt to slow the fire's progression, the news release said, adding that crews would be assessing the best locations to contain the fire and that more firefighting personnel were expected to arrive in the afternoon.

As of Wednesday morning, 462 people were fighting the fire, and nine helicopters and 30 fire engines were on site.

When the human-caused fire broke out Saturday, it forced the evacuation of about 750 residents and visitors at Brian Head, a resort town located about 12 miles south of Parowan in Iron County. The town includes about 1,200 homes and condos, along with a handful of hotels and stores around the ski resort, and has about 100 full-time residents.

Only one home was destroyed Saturday, and three were damaged, officials have said.

There was no word Wednesday as to when the evacuation order would be lifted.

Robby Hartlmaier lives in Parowan and owns George's Ski Shop in Brian Head. During the summer, he and Jeff Mascherino, the owner of Brian Head Shuttle, transport bikers to various trails in the areas.

"We've had to cancel lots of groups of bikers," Hartlmaier said.

The groups he has had to cancel — such as groups of Boy Scouts and families — aren't rescheduling, because they've planned it for weeks, he said.

"They just don't come back. They'll redo it next year," Hartlmaier said. "So that's hard, people take all of their vacation time to plan it."

Once the evacuation order is lifted, Hartlmaier and Mascherino will have to see whether bike trails were damaged.