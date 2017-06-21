Man drowns after swinging on rope at Farmington Pond

Police say a 23-year-old Farmington man has drowned after jumping off a rope swing into a pond.

The Ogden Standard-Examiner reports that authorities say the man apparently cramped up in cold water at Farmington Pond, 750 N. 75 West, in Farmington, on Tuesday night.

Davis County Sheriff Todd Richardson says witnesses reported that the man was swimming back to shore when he started to struggle and went under the surface. Richardson says the water in the spot where the man landed about 30 feet from shore is extremely cold a few feet under the surface.

Crews pulled the man from the water in critical condition and performed CPR, but were unable to save him.