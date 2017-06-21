Female robbery suspect shot by armed Quiznos employee during ‘take-over style’ robbery, Salt Lake City police say

Also sought as a person of interest was an Hispanic male, 30 to 40 years old with short hair.

Wilking said that at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, the female suspect and two men entered the Quiznos at 1775 S. 4130 West, locked the door behind them and produced two handguns.

There were two employee in the store, one at the front counter and one in the back, Wilking said.

While one of the robbers was attempting to get money from the register, the other two robbers tried to get into a back room, Wilking said. was at the counter attempting

There, the second employee barricaded herself behind the door by pushing on it with her body, and then began firing a gun she had on her around the edge of the door, Wilking said.

The employee fired two to six shots. One bullet hit the female robber and another hit a window. No shots were fired by the robbers, Wilking said.

When the female robber was hit, the two males left, taking an undisclosed amount of cash.

Wilking said the employee began shooting "because of the severity of the situation."

"It was a take-over style robbery ... which is much more dangerous for everyone involved," he said. "We don't see very many of those. It was a very scary situation."

