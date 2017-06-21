Female robbery suspect shot by armed Quiznos employee during ‘take-over style’ robbery, Salt Lake City police say

During what Salt Lake City police are calling rare "take-over style" robbery at a Quiznos restaurant Tuesday night, a female employee shot and wounded a female robbery suspect, prompting her two male accomplices to flee.
The female suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was in serious condition Wednesday at a hospital, said SLCPD Detective Greg Wilking, who said the suspect was hit in the neck.
Police, meanwhile, were looking for a male person of interest "affiliated" with the female suspect: 36-year-old Cody Shane Durrant, of Kearns. Police said Durrant may be driving a red Nissan Versa, with Utah license plate number X398AM.