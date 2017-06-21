New Census data point to new Utah: a ‘mixed-heritge, multicultural tapestry’

Since 2010, Utah's minority population grew by 20.3 percent, while the white population increased by a much slower 8 percent.

The Asian population swelled in that time by nearly 34 percent (adding 18,446 people); residents with mixed heritage jumped by 30.8 percent (adding 14,361); the black population rose by 23.2 percent (6,107 people); Pacific Islanders went up 20.2 percent (4,887 people); Hispanics climbed by 17.3 percent (62,100 people); and Native Americans increased by 11 percent (2,992 people).

In short, every minority group saw faster growth rates than whites during this decade.

Perlich said that will likely continue because Utah's older generations — which are losing bigger numbers to death — are mostly white. Younger generations are more diverse.

For example, 35 percent of minorities are under age 18, while 29 percent of whites are. Among people with mixed heritage, a majority are under 18 — 52.1 percent. Perlich said most of them are children of a parent who came to the state in a big wave of immigration during the 1990s and 2000s before the Great Recession.

"It's evidence that great demographic transformation of Utah continues to unfold year by year…. If we do the math, we can see how Utah will continue to become more diverse," Perlich said. "These trends are cumulative, ongoing and irreversible."

She notes that while Hispanics saw the largest numeric growth among minorities, virtually none of the increase recently is from immigration. Nearly all of it is from births.

"Our major source region for international immigrants to Utah is now Asia," mostly from China and India, Perlich said. She said most of these recent residents are young adults attracted to high-tech jobs and research universities.

"The census tracts with the highest concentrations of Asians in Salt Lake City are at the University [of Utah]," she said.

"We are in a global competition for talent. Utah is globally connected, and our urban area is emerging as a global city. We are also headquarters to a growing global religion. And our engine of economic growth continues to attract young adults for economic and educational opportunities."

Diversity in Utah may be even greater than numbers seem to indicate, Perlich added, because even whites come from many countries and cultures. She said a university survey of schoolchildren here found they report speaking 129 languages at home.

Nearly half of all Utah's minorities live in Salt Lake County, 315,856 people. They account for 28.2 percent of the county's population. Utah County had 101,639 minorities, followed by 58,227 in Weber County and 54,066 in Davis County.

San Juan County — home to part of the large Navajo reservation — had the highest minority share of its population, 56.5 percent. Salt Lake County was No. 2, followed by Weber County (23.5 percent), Uintah County (18.3 percent) and Grand County (17.5 percent).

The new estimates show that Utah is also changing in another way: It's growing older.

It still has the youngest median age among the states, age 30.8, but that is up by 3.7 years since 2000. This uptick comes as Utah traditionally has had the nation's highest birthrate, but it has been dropping here and nationally.