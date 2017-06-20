Woman in hospital after shooting at SLC restaurant

A woman was in the hospital after a man shot her during an attempted robbery at a Salt Lake City restaurant Tuesday.

The woman was shot just after 6 p.m. after two or three people entered a restaurant near 1775 South and 4200 West and produced a handgun, according to Salt Lake City Police Detective Greg Wilking. Medical personnel took the woman to the hospital, and her condition was not immediately known.

Police were investigating whether the woman was part of the group that tried to rob the restaurant or whether she was a bystander.

Two men, referred to as suspects by Wilking, fled. One was described as a white man wearing a baseball cap and the other as a Hispanic man wearing a maroon shirt, Wilking said.