Here’s what happened in Utah wildfire news Tuesday, including a 2,100-acre blaze in Box Elder County

Grass, brush and Pinyon pine fueled the fire, while 40 firefighters and a Utah County engine fought to contain it. Officials estimated that the blaze would be contained late Tuesday.

In eastern Utah, near Bonanza, the Mack Shaft Fire continued burning at 2,453 acres in its fifth day. It was 25 percent contained, according to the UtahFireInfo website.

The Choke Cherry and Snowfield fires were contained at 228 and 140 acres, respectively, in southern Utah, and the nearby Brian Head fire was 30 percent contained at 1,200 acres Tuesday night.

A field caught fire in Clinton about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday as someone was mowing it, said Clinton Fire Chief David Olsen. The machine threw sparks into dry grass, leading to a brush fire that enveloped seven acres.

The fire burned within 75 feet of structures, Olsen said, but it was contained within a couple of hours by firefighters from multiple agencies. No one was injured, and no structures were damaged.

Other small fires broke out in Box Elder and Utah counties, but they were contained by local firefighters within a few hours.

