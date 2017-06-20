Here’s what happened in Utah wildfire news Tuesday, including a 2,100-acre blaze in Box Elder County

A 2,100-acre wildfire ignited and continued to burn Tuesday in Box Elder County but was not threatening structures, fire officials said.
A helicopter and 35 firefighters spent the day near Promontory, working to control the Long Ridge Fire, which was 20 percent contained at 7 p.m., according to U.S. Forest Service representatives at Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. People discovered the fire about 9 a.m. Tuesday, though the cause was unknown and under investigation Tuesday night.
The Highway 6 Fire, reported just before 2:40 p.m., burned 3 miles east of the windmills in Spanish Fork Canyon and consumed at least three acres, the Forest Service said.