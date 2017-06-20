Quantcast
Utah family invites public to concert in memory of London terror victims

By connect
First Published      Updated 27 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (7)

Community members and friends of a man killed in a London terror attack in March plan to celebrate his life at a concert Saturday in Bountiful City Park.

The Kurt Cochran Memorial Concert begins on the park's main stage at 11 a.m. and is expected to continue through 8 p.m., according to its Facebook event page.

"This event is open to the public everyone is welcome to come celebrate Kurt, his love for life and music," the event page says. "Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy local music with us, as Kurt loved to do every chance he had."

Local food trucks will provide food for the event, and a schedule listing when local bands perform is posted on the site. Several family members — including Cochran's son, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and nephew — plan to perform.

Cochran's wife, Melissa Payne Cochran, is set to attend the event.

On March 22, Kurt and Melissa Cochran were on London's Westminster Bridge when they were struck by an SUV. Kurt Cochran, 54, fell off the bridge and died from his injuries, one of four people killed in the attack. His wife suffered severe leg injuries and spent weeks in a hospital there before returning to her West Bountiful home.

