Utah family invites public to concert in memory of London terror victims

Community members and friends of a man killed in a London terror attack in March plan to celebrate his life at a concert Saturday in Bountiful City Park.

The Kurt Cochran Memorial Concert begins on the park's main stage at 11 a.m. and is expected to continue through 8 p.m., according to its Facebook event page.

"This event is open to the public everyone is welcome to come celebrate Kurt, his love for life and music," the event page says. "Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy local music with us, as Kurt loved to do every chance he had."