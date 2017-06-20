4 seek to replace Winder as Salt Lake County sheriff, pledge to patch up strained ties with police chiefs

All the potential successors vow to focus on mending the tense ties between the office and chiefs at municipalities throughout the county, notably Salt Lake City. They also back Winder's call to expand jail space.

"If, as sheriff, I cannot sit at the table with my brothers and sisters in law enforcement and my friends in the community at any juncture with any problem, then I need to re-evaluate my approach in this office," Hughes said. "For the past several years, we have not been able to do that."

Said Rivera: "I do see some issues I would immediately have to address such as communication with some of the other agencies that are involved in the homeless community issue."

The candidates said the breakdowns may be affecting efforts to improve homelessness services and fight crime, both have become front-burner issues for the state, county and Salt Lake City.

"There's obviously a standstill between Salt Lake City and the county, particularly surrounding the homeless issue," said Ross, who left the Salt Lake City Police Department in 2015 to lead UTA's force.

Hansen pointed to helping Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown and his officers, adding that his friendship with Brown would help.

"The relationships are there; they'll get better," Hansen said. "Because of my existing relationship, I anticipate an extremely smooth transition and going to them and saying, 'What can I do to help you?' "

Winder's relationship with Brown became so antagonistic — over homelessness and the jail, for instance — that the two weren't on speaking terms for a time.

The candidates are waiting for Winder to finalize an employment contract with Moab before they campaign in earnest. They will seek approval from the county Democratic Party's Central Committee.

The party has a month to pick Winder's replacement once his job is finalized. Moab City Manager David Everitt said Tuesday he's still negotiating with Winder, and an ideal start date is around mid-July.

The four sheriff candidates also discussed space at the Salt Lake County jail, which has contributed to the troubled interactions with other police forces.

Citing long-term crowding, Winder early last year restricted the crimes for which offenders could be booked. The policy concentrated on taking in violent and high-level offenders. Some chiefs said their officers then were unable to arrest suspects who should be off the street. That booking restriction has been eased in recent weeks.

"Sheriff Winder has been absolutely right in how he had to deal with this overcrowding and cap issues," Hughes said.

Winder called for a tax increase in 2018 to pay for expanding the Adult Detention Center in coming years. He also pushed for more space at the Oxbow jail next year.