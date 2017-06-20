Ogden apartment fire damages six units, but all residents escape unharmed

An early morning fire at an Ogden apartment house damaged six units and displaced 11 residents, but no injuries resulted, fire officials said.

Fire crews from Ogden and South Ogden City fire departments responded at 3:33 a.m. to the fire at the 24-unit structure at 1429 E. Canyon Cove.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy flames on the outside of one of the units, but all occupants had safely exited, according to a news release from the Ogden City Fire Department.

Crews quickly extinguished the blaze and searched the apartment building, the news release said.

The Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the displaced occupants.