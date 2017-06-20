Watch live: Utah lawmakers meet as battle with Herbert over special election amps up

Legislators were meeting Tuesday to discus what is becoming a high-power, high-stakes battle with Gov. Gary Herbert.

Lawmakers are upset that the governor blocked the attorney general's office from issuing a legal opinion to lawmakers on whether Herbert overstepped his authority when he set the rules for the special election to replace Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

Democrats and Republicans were meeting in a joint caucus Tuesday to discuss what happened, and how they may respond to it.

Initially, legislators wanted Herbert to call a special session to allow them to draft rules for such a gathering. Herbert declined, arguing he had sufficient authority.