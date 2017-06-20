Utah lawmakers say Gov. Herbert’s special-election process won’t withstand legal challenge; United Utah Party plans to sue

Paul Edwards, spokesman for Herbert, said the governor will not waive his privilege in order to "retain the attorney general's office as our attorney, should we end up in some litigation."

The governor has no knowledge what is in the opinion, he added — because it was written by a different set of attorneys in that office for lawmakers than those who had been working with the governor. "It could be very favorable. We expect it would be."

The governor's office also maintains that the election process is legal — and said groups ranging from the U.S. Department of Justice to Congress have signed off on it. His office also denies assertions that it made personal threats against lawyers in the Utah attorney general's office to block issuance of the legal opinion.

Meanwhile, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams wrote a letter on behalf of the state's counties to Attorney General Sean Reyes on Tuesday, seeking his opinion on the election process by Thursday, noting that "there are very real costs to the counties" if the process is rejected. Counties plan to mail primary-election ballots beginning June 30.

Hughes led an unusual joint caucus of House Republicans and Democrats on Tuesday — no members could remember ever holding such a meeting — to outline in detail how they believe Herbert violated the law. Senators had separate caucuses on the topic.

Hughes argued that the process Herbert imposed is a much-abbreviated version of the 300-day process the state normally requires for a congressional election, and that the governor had no legal authority to do so.

Also, Herbert, a Republican, required candidates to file, gather signatures or be selected by party conventions before Chaffetz actually resigns on June 30. "There is no vacancy," so Herbert jumped the gun, Hughes argued.

John Fellows, legislative general counsel, said that, because of such problems, "A court would likely conclude that this legislative power [to alter existing processes] cannot be exercised by the governor or lieutenant governor."

Mark Thomas, state elections director for Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, disagreed.

"We looked very closely not only at our statute, but at what other states have done … and worked with the attorney general's office and our attorneys and did really an extensive review. We felt comfortable on what we found," he said — including beginning the process before Chaffetz actually vacates the office.

He added: "It would almost be irresponsible for the lieutenant governor's office not to begin the process knowing there is going to be a vacancy."

Six other states have begun their election processes, and even held elections, Thomas said, before an actual vacancy — and the governor's office vetted the situation with the U.S. Department of Justice and Congress, which found no problems.

Legislators do not intend to sue Herbert themselves, Hughes said, "at this time." But, he added, "We're going to talk to our caucus to see what their mood is. But that's not our intent here." He noted that others, including the new United Utah Party, have said they plan to sue over abbreviated processes that barred that party's nominee from running. In a news release sent Tuesday night, the party said it would file a lawsuit Wednesday.

Hughes said he has "compassion and appreciation" for candidates who "have spent incredible amounts of money. They played by the rules they have been given. I'm not looking to interrupt that. But I'm afraid it may be interrupted" because of lawsuits by others.