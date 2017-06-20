Quantcast
Utah lawmakers meet as battle with Herbert over special election amps up

By connect
First Published      Updated 59 minutes ago
Legislators were meeting Tuesday to discus what is becoming a high-power, high-stakes battle with Gov. Gary Herbert.

Lawmakers are upset that the governor blocked the attorney general's office from issuing a legal opinion to lawmakers on whether Herbert overstepped his authority when he set the rules for the special election to replace Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

Democrats and Republicans were meeting in a joint caucus Tuesday to discuss what happened, and how they may respond to it.

Initially, legislators wanted Herbert to call a special session to allow them to draft rules for such a gathering. Herbert declined, arguing he had sufficient authority.

Also, the rules he adopted followed current law that allows people to qualify for the ballot by collecting signatures — which Republicans John Curtis, Provo's mayor, and investment adviser Tanner Ainge did. GOP lawmakers were pushing for a system that would have chosen party nominees only through party conventions.

Legislators asked the attorney general to rule on the legality of what Herbert was doing. He blocked it by arguing the attorney general was representing the governor and disclosing the opinion would violate attorney-client privilege.

 

Legislative questions and legal opinions on the governor and lieutenant governor's authority to call specia... by The Salt Lake Tribune on Scribd

