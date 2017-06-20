Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Audit dings Utah Charter School Board for improper use of state startup funds

By connect
First Published      Updated 20 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

A state start-up grant was improperly awarded to Athlos Academy before the Herriman charter school was formally approved for operation, according to a report released Tuesday by the Utah State Auditor.

The State Charter School Board approved a $124,100 grant for Athlos Academy in July of 2015, the report states, three months after the Utah Board of Education voted to deny Athlos' application to open a school.

Athlos Academy's application was later approved by the state school board in September 2015 and the State Charter School Board began distributing start-up funding to the school that December. But it was not until the following July that a charter agreement was signed by Athlos Academy and the State Charter School Board, according to the report,

"While our inquiry was focused only on the disbursement to Athlos," wrote audit manager Julie Wrigley, "we are concerned that the SCSB [State Charter School Board] processes have allowed and may continue to allow charter schools to receive funds and to operate without the proper contract agreements in place."

The report states that awarding funding before a charter agreement was executed violates the grant requirements, and "creates uncertainty regarding the extent to which charter school applicants are subject to laws and regulations" that protect public funding from abuse.

The auditor's office recommended that funding be withheld until charter agreements have been signed by all parties; that start-up grant applications be properly reviewed; and that the State Charter School Board consider recovering state funding if other violations are identified.

While the audit focused on the procedures of the State Charter School Board, it follows complaints last fall by a former state lawmaker that Athlos Academy violates Utah's procurement code by leasing its location without a competitive bid process.

The charter school is operated by Athlos Academies, an Idaho-based education company, which built the Herriman facility and leases the space back to Athlos Academy of Utah for a monthly fee of $112,083.

Former Rep. Rich Cunningham said in November that the arrangement violates the spirit, if not the letter, of Utah's law by allowing a private entity to construct a school and reimburse itself with public education funding.

"We're going to have to go back and change the law if they're going to play the games like that," he said.

State Charter School Board chairwoman Kristin Elinkowski said in a written response that the board has already begun taking steps to address the issues raised in the audit.

"Prior to the reception of this report we drafted a policy that will ensure schools are not funded without the signed and executed charter agreement," she said. "The board intends to adopt this policy at an upcoming meeting."

The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available.

bwood@sltrib.com

twitter: @bjaminwood

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()