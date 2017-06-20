Audit dings Utah Charter School Board for improper use of state startup funds

"While our inquiry was focused only on the disbursement to Athlos," wrote audit manager Julie Wrigley, "we are concerned that the SCSB [State Charter School Board] processes have allowed and may continue to allow charter schools to receive funds and to operate without the proper contract agreements in place."

The report states that awarding funding before a charter agreement was executed violates the grant requirements, and "creates uncertainty regarding the extent to which charter school applicants are subject to laws and regulations" that protect public funding from abuse.

The auditor's office recommended that funding be withheld until charter agreements have been signed by all parties; that start-up grant applications be properly reviewed; and that the State Charter School Board consider recovering state funding if other violations are identified.

While the audit focused on the procedures of the State Charter School Board, it follows complaints last fall by a former state lawmaker that Athlos Academy violates Utah's procurement code by leasing its location without a competitive bid process.

The charter school is operated by Athlos Academies, an Idaho-based education company, which built the Herriman facility and leases the space back to Athlos Academy of Utah for a monthly fee of $112,083.

Former Rep. Rich Cunningham said in November that the arrangement violates the spirit, if not the letter, of Utah's law by allowing a private entity to construct a school and reimburse itself with public education funding.

"We're going to have to go back and change the law if they're going to play the games like that," he said.

State Charter School Board chairwoman Kristin Elinkowski said in a written response that the board has already begun taking steps to address the issues raised in the audit.

"Prior to the reception of this report we drafted a policy that will ensure schools are not funded without the signed and executed charter agreement," she said. "The board intends to adopt this policy at an upcoming meeting."

The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available.

