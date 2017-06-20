Riverton homeowner shoots pantless, knife-wielding man, police say

A 36-year-old man was critically injured Monday evening after brandished a knife at a Riverton homeowner, who shot the man, police said.

The injured man was visiting a friend's home near 11600 South on Winford Drive (about 1800 West) in Riverton just before 11 p.m. He was intoxicated, Unified Police Department officials said, when he went outside his friend's home, took his pants off and approached a car with two teens inside.

The teenagers in the car called their mother at their home nearby, and she opened their garage door. The teens were able to run inside their home, according to police, but the 36-year-old man followed them into the garage and tried to get inside the home.