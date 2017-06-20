Brian Head Fire started by someone using a weed torch, Gov. Herbert tweets

The Brian Head Fire — which forced the evacuation of about 750 residents and visitors on Saturday — was started by someone using a weed torch in dry conditions, Gov. Gary Herbert tweeted Tuesday, ahead of a 1 p.m. news conference.

"A good reminder to be #firewise," Herbert tweeted.

The governor, as well as state and local officials, planned to discuss the current state of affairs of wildfires in the state, and also urge Utahns to be diligent in wildfire prevention as they recreate throughout the summer months, according to a news release.

Firefighters, meanwhile, were taking advantage of favorable weather to conduct a "burn out" along Highway 143 leading up to the ski resort town, which sits at an elevation of 9,600 feet.

"A burn out is a common firefighting practice used to reinforce firelines built away from the main fire by reducing the brush and trees before the main fire reaches the fireline location," according to a Tuesday morning news release from fire officials. "Significant thought and planning goes into any burn out, and fire managers make sure adequate resources are on hand to address any changes in weather or fire behavior."

The news release added that power had been restored to the town of Brian Head.

"Crews will continue efforts to fully secure the southern edge of the fire perimeter, near the [north] edge of the town," the news release said.

Later Tuesday, Shayne Ward, a State Forestry public information officer, said the burning operation was going well.

"It's looking really good here today," Ward said. "The wind is light and the temperature is cool (about 85, he estimated). It's another day that the firefighters can do some aggressive work."

But Ward added that no one was making any guesses as to when the evacuation order would be lifted.

About 976 acres had been burned by Tuesday morning, fire officials said, and the fire was only 4 percent contained.

Fire officials said Tuesday that six helicopters continued to douse flare-ups, along with 23 engines and 11 crews, comprised of about 420 firefighters. The fire was most active on the northern edge, farthest from town limits, Brian Head town manager Bret Howser had said Monday afternoon.

Only one home was destroyed and three were damaged Saturday, officials have said, while warning that more homes may have been damaged but have not been identified because firefighters haven't had an opportunity to inspect some neighborhoods.

The resort town includes about 1,200 homes and condos, along with a handful of hotels and stores around the ski resort. It has about 1,000 full-time residents. Many were able to stay with nearby family, officials said, and those staying in cabins headed back to their homes. Brian Head is a popular vacation destination for Las Vegas-area residents.

Much of the burn area included trees killed by bark beetles nearly two decades ago. But it remained unclear Monday what role the dead fuel played in the fire's rapid advance. Some residents expressed surprise that the fire had moved so quickly, considering the high-elevation town is still green with foliage. Creeks continue to drain a few patches of snow near the top of the ski lifts.

Howser said Brian Head firefighters had conducted fire fuel mitigation projects around town in recent years, which may have also helped lessen the damage.

A community meeting about the fire is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Parowan High School auditorium, where members of the incident management team, community leaders and state fire managers will be available to answer questions.