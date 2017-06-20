‘A good reminder to be #firewise’: Brian Head Fire started by someone using a weed torch, Gov. Herbert tweets

Wildfire » About 976 acres burned as of Tuesday afternoon, with 4 percent containment, fire officials said.

Brian Head • The Brian Head Fire — which forced the evacuation of about 750 residents and visitors on Saturday — was started by someone using a weed torch in dry conditions, Gov. Gary Herbert tweeted Tuesday.

"A good reminder to be #firewise," Herbert tweeted.

Officials are investigating the specifics, such as potential criminal violations, cost of the recovery and whether the person who started the fire had a permit, according to Jason Curry, the spokesman for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

Firefighters, meanwhile, were taking advantage of favorable weather to conduct a "burn out" along State Route 143 leading up to the ski resort town, which sits at an elevation of 9,600 feet.

"Most of the smoke [seen Tuesday afternoon] is from us doing "burn out" operations," said spokeswoman Jesse Bender. "It's been a really good day, a very successful day."

Crews are using State Route 143 as an established line from which firefighters conduct "burn out" operations, a practice of slowly lighting fires that move toward the main fire, reducing the fuel and fire intensity, Bender said.

"Significant thought and planning goes into any burn out, and fire managers make sure adequate resources are on hand to address any changes in weather or fire behavior," according to a Tuesday morning news release from fire officials, which added that power had been restored to the town of Brian Head.

"Crews will continue efforts to fully secure the southern edge of the fire perimeter, near the [north] edge of the town," the news release said.

Later Tuesday, Shayne Ward, a public information officer with the state Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, said the operation to burn fuels ahead of the fire was going well.

"It's looking really good here today," Ward said. "The wind is light and the temperature is cool (about 85, he estimated). It's another day that the firefighters can do some aggressive work."

But Ward added that no one was making any guesses as to when the evacuation order would be lifted.

About 976 acres had been burned by Tuesday afternoon, with 4 percent containment, fire officials said.

The fire was most active on the northern edge, farthest from town limits, Brian Head town manager Bret Howser had said Monday afternoon.

Fire officials said Tuesday that six helicopters continued to douse flare-ups, along with 23 engines and 11 crews, comprised of about 420 firefighters.

Also Tuesday, U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Cigi Burton reported that two firefighters were injured on Monday. One suffered a puncture wound to the arm, the other suffered a concussion. "Both were treated and are doing well and recovering," Burton said.

Only one home was destroyed and three were damaged Saturday, officials have said, while warning that more homes may have been damaged but have not been identified because firefighters haven't had an opportunity to inspect some neighborhoods.

The resort town includes about 1,200 homes and condos, along with a handful of hotels and stores around the ski resort. It has about 1,000 full-time residents. Many were able to stay with nearby family, officials said, and those staying in cabins headed back to their homes. Brian Head is a popular vacation destination for Las Vegas-area residents.

One of the major challenges in Brian Head's fire is the amount of dead trees, or "snag," killed by bark beetles, Bender said. Their roots were weakened by the beetles, and they tip over easily by strong gusts of wind or fires, which provides danger for firefighters, Bender said.

As firefighters move through sections, they keep their heads on a swivel, Bender said, looking at the ground for hot spots, but also looking up, for snags.

The trees throw sparks, creating spot fires rather than a straight-line burn, Bender said.

Some residents were surprised that the fire had moved so quickly, considering the high-elevation town is still green with foliage. Creeks continue to drain a few patches of snow near the top of the ski lifts.

Howser said Brian Head firefighters had conducted fire fuel mitigation projects around town in recent years, which may have also helped lessen the damage.

A community meeting about the fire is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Parowan High School auditorium, where members of the incident management team, community leaders and state fire managers will be available to answer questions.

State Route 143 remained closed from Parowan to the junction of State Route 148 near Cedar Breaks National Monument.

Dixie National Forest also has issued road and trail closures, which include Marathon Trail No. 3224 from Forest Road 048 (Sidney Valley), Sidney Peaks Trail No. 3210, Mace's Run Trail No. 3219, Dark Hollow Trail No. 3232, Hendricks Lake Trail No. 3249, and Forest Road 047 (Brian Head Peak Road).

