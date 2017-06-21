Huntsman Cancer Institute unveils new wing, exemplifying hope of eradicating cancer in kids

Jon Huntsman Jr. described the cancer center as "one million square feet worth of pure hope." He praised his father for founding and guiding expansion of the institute, and taking action to improve and save lives.

"Those who suffer from this dread disease, they know that high-minded words won't cure cancer or relieve the pain and suffering that goes along with it."

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said that Jon Huntsman Sr. has "dared to dream" that cancer can be eradicated, and has shown leadership in the face of naysayers who would describe that dream as impossible.

"I don't know of two people who exemplify hope more than Jon and Karen Huntsman," Herbert said. "I think Jon and Karen have had vision where many of the rest of the world wear bifocals."

Jon Huntsman Sr. became emotional as he recommitted to a previously announced donation of $120 million to the Huntsman Cancer Institute. The billionaire philanthropist highlighted the name of the expansion, the Primary Children's and Families' Cancer Research Center, and described its roots in the LDS church-founded Primary Children's Hospital.

"That name will always be sacred and it will be protected," Huntsman said. "It will never cease to bring good to children and for those who use these facilities."

Beckerle said the Huntsman Cancer Institute is looking to recruit roughly 40 new faculty group leaders, which will each head six- to eight-person research teams. Over the next three years, the number of faculty and staff employed by the institute is expected to grow from 1,800 to 2,100, with the new building allowing for a total of 2,600 faculty and staff at full capacity.

"The full spectrum of research will be represented in this building," Beckerle said. "We, I think, are destined to become the cancer center of the West, and among the best in the country."

Neli Ulrich, senior director for populations sciences at Huntsman Cancer Institute, said the new building will allow for greater interdisciplinary collaboration by bringing together researchers from different fields.

For the last several years, Ulrich has coordinated a study of colorectal cancer involving seven cancer centers in the U.S. and Germany. The work has identified cancer-causing genes and led to clinical trials of new cancer-fighting drugs.

The next step, Ulrich said, is to refine that treatment to minimize side effects for patients.

"We're trying to lower the dose and adjust this so we can come to a level that's acceptable in the long-run and still prevents patients from getting the disease," she said.

Her department will double its space in the new building, and add 12 new faculty members. But she added that the combination of research and health communication is where Huntsman Cancer Institute excels at translating groundbreaking science with community outreach.

"My major vision for Population Sciences here is to do research that makes a difference," Ulrich said, "either in the clinic, or in the population."