Huntsman Cancer Institute expansion opens at University of Utah

"The full spectrum of research will be represented in this building," Beckerle said. "We, I think, are destined to become the cancer center of the West, and among the best in the country."

Neli Ulrich, senior director for populations sciences at Huntsman Cancer Institute, said the new building will allow for greater interdisciplinary collaboration by bringing together researchers from different fields.

For the last several years, Ulrich has coordinated a study of colorectal cancer involving seven cancer centers in the U.S. and Germany. The work has identified cancer-causing genes and led to clinical trials of new cancer-fighting drugs.

The next step, Ulrich said, is to refine that treatment to minimize side effects for patients.

"We're trying to lower the dose and adjust this so we can come to a level that's acceptable in the long-run and still prevents patients from getting the disease," she said.

Her department will double its space in the new building, and add 12 new faculty members. But she added that the combination of research and health communication is where Huntsman Cancer Institute excels at translating groundbreaking science with community outreach.

"My major vision for Population Sciences here is to do research that makes a difference," Ulrich said, "either in the clinic, or in the population."

The new facility follows a period of upheaval for the institute, which saw the abrupt firing of Beckerle in April by Vivian Lee, former CEO of U. Health Care.

Beckerle's termination was criticized by institute staff and the wealthy Huntsman family, whose philanthropic largesse has helped found and build the Huntsman Cancer Institute. After a week, university administrators reversed course and reinstated Beckerle after one week. Lee subsequently resigned, and University of Utah President David Pershing moved up the announcement of his retirement.

Asked about the episode, Beckerle said the discussion and debate that followed her removal demonstrated the commitment that the institute, university and broader community all have for the underlying mission of battling cancer.

"I think the most important thing is that we get back to work and focus on the critical mission that we're here for," Beckerle said. "And that is to eradicate cancer from the face of the Earth."

Editor's note: Paul Huntsman, a son of Jon Huntsman Sr., is the owner and publisher of The Salt Lake Tribune.

