Fly to L.A. or Vegas for $35? Allegiant adds flights from Ogden.

Allegiant airlines announced Tuesday that it is expanding its service from Ogden — adding flights to Los Angeles and Las Vegas besides the flights it has there to Phoenix/Mesa. And it is offering introductory one-way flights as low as $35.

"We know that Las Vegas and Los Angeles are both popular destinations for many area travelers, and we are excited to offer a convenient, nonstop service at a fare that everyone can afford," said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president.

"Ogden is excited about the announcement today," said Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell. "We support this new chapter and welcome the continued growth we expect to see at the Ogden airport."