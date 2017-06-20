Quantcast
Fly to L.A. or Vegas for $35? Allegiant adds flights from Ogden.

Allegiant airlines announced Tuesday that it is expanding its service from Ogden — adding flights to Los Angeles and Las Vegas besides the flights it has there to Phoenix/Mesa. And it is offering introductory one-way flights as low as $35.

"We know that Las Vegas and Los Angeles are both popular destinations for many area travelers, and we are excited to offer a convenient, nonstop service at a fare that everyone can afford," said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president.

"Ogden is excited about the announcement today," said Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell. "We support this new chapter and welcome the continued growth we expect to see at the Ogden airport."

The twice-a-week service to Los Angeles International Airport begins Oct. 5. Service to Las Vegas, also two days a week, begins Nov. 17. Allegiant has been flying from Ogden to Phoenix/Mesa for five years.

Flight schedules may be found online at Allegiant.com.

Limited introductory fares — with one-way prices as low as $35 — must be purchased by Thursday for travel by Feb. 13, 2018.

The discount airline charges additional fees for all baggage, including for carry-on baggage.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant focuses on linking travelers in smaller cities to leisure designations. It began with one aircraft in 1999 and now has more than 80 aircraft and 300 routes nationwide.

 

