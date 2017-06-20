Motorcyclist dead after collision with car in Salt Lake City

A motorcyclist died after being hit by a car in an intersection Tuesday morning.

The 32-year-old man was wearing a helmet when he and his female passenger were hit in the intersection of 1700 South and 900 West at 6:47 a.m., according to Salt Lake City police Detective Greg Wilking.

The man was declared dead at the scene and the female was taken to the hospital in stable condition, Wilking said, adding the driver of the other car wasn't injured.

The crash is under investigation, Wilking said.

