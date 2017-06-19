Woman in hospital after husband allegedly shot her in Bluffdale

A woman was in the hospital after her husband allegedly shot her in Bluffdale on Monday night.

Police were in the early stages of investigating Monday night, said Saratoga Springs police Sgt. Shane Taylor, and they were trying to determine whether the shooting was accidental.

The mother of the 25-year-old woman called to report the incident, Taylor said, and medical responders headed to the scene of the shooting, near 2500 West and Statehood Drive, just after 8:30 p.m.

The young woman, whose husband is about the same age, was taken to the hospital, Taylor said, and her condition was not immediately known.