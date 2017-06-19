Quantcast
Utah police offer $10,000 reward for tips on credit union robbery

By connect
First Published
Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who robbed a Woods Cross credit union Monday.

Woods Cross police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Utah First Credit Union, 1520 S. 500 West, just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Police Department.

The robber was wearing a gray hoodie, a black and gray camouflage bandana over the lower portion of his face, black sunglasses, blue jeans, white shoes and black gloves, the release said. The robber reportedly entered the bank and pointed a black handgun at "everybody in the building," the release said.

Anyone with information concerning the incident or the man's identification is asked to contact Detective Jen Hicks at 801-298-6000. If Hicks is unavailable, callers are asked to request to speak with a Woods Cross officer on duty.

