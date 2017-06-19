Utah police offer $10,000 reward for tips on credit union robbery

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who robbed a Woods Cross credit union Monday.

Woods Cross police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Utah First Credit Union, 1520 S. 500 West, just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Police Department.

The robber was wearing a gray hoodie, a black and gray camouflage bandana over the lower portion of his face, black sunglasses, blue jeans, white shoes and black gloves, the release said. The robber reportedly entered the bank and pointed a black handgun at "everybody in the building," the release said.