Gehrke: The lingering legacy of Sept. 11 hangs heavy over some Utah firefighters

Then, in 2015, Fox, now 48, noticed a small growth on his eyelid and went to get it checked. Biopsies showed he had contracted a rare form of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma that doesn't usually hit until patients are in their mid-60s. Doctors said the disease was almost certainly a result of his exposure to toxins at the World Trade Center pile.

He's far from alone.

As many as 40 of the 62 members of the Utah search and rescue team from 9/11 are suffering serious health effects due to their exposure, and others cope with post-traumatic stress disorder and other lingering digestive and respiratory ailments, according to Assistant Salt Lake City Fire Chief Clair Baldwin, who was on the team.

Rescuers who were in their 20s when deployed are developing lymphoma. The only female member of the team is now battling breast cancer. Another was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer shortly after retirement and died. In all, Baldwin says, around 17 of the firefighters have developed some kind of cancer.

Baldwin himself has developed a particular kind of skin cancer related to exposure after 9/11 and has had to have numerous growths removed.

Utah's Workers Compensation program has refused to cover any of the illnesses, hanging the denial on the technicality that the firefighters weren't working in Utah at the time of their exposure.

Fortunately, Congress in 2010 passed the James Zadroga Act — despite opposition at the time from both Sens. Orrin Hatch and Bob Bennett — which provided free health screening for first responders and treatment for diseases resulting from exposure to toxins at the site.

Michael Barasch is a New York attorney and was a friend of James Zagroda, the firefighter whose death in 2006 was first linked to exposure at the World Trade Center. When Zagroda died, an autopsy found glass, asbestos, benzene and other carcinogens in his lungs.

"The [Environmental Protection Agency] assured everyone that — quote — the air is safe without getting into the reasons why," Barasch said in an interview last week. "The fact is that these people were given blatantly untrue accounts of the safety of the air and, as a result, not only the first responders in New York [were exposed], but the local residents, the office workers and the wonderful [rescue] teams from all over the country, the hundreds and hundreds of volunteers who came to New York from all over the country just to help out."

Barasch's firm represents about 10,000 people, including 13 young men and women who were students at a school near the World Trade Center that reopened a week after the attacks without cleaning the air-conditioner vents. Those students, now in their 20s, are developing breast and testicular cancer related to their exposure.

Earlier this year, he was in Salt Lake City speaking at a national Federal Emergency Management Agency conference with task forces around the country. Nearly all of them had been at ground zero, but many had still not bothered to sign up for coverage under the Zagroda Act.

Baldwin estimates about half of the 62 Utah firefighters have not signed up — including himself.

"In general, it kind of goes with our general mentality in firefighting, that we signed up knowing we were going to be exposed to stuff when we started our careers," he said. "I'm not a fatalist, but I know spending 35 years fighting fires, and being around what I've been around, my chances of contracting something are pretty good."