Ogden man dead after crashing car into house

An Ogden man is dead after he crashed his car into a home while driving through a residential neighborhood Monday.

Police identified the man as 22-year-old Austin Lujan.

Witnesses told police Lujan had been driving north on Monroe Boulevard at "a high rate of speed" about 1:15 p.m., said Lt. Kevin Cottrell, when he crossed the median of the road and crashed into a home, near 550 South.

Lujan was the only occupant of the vehicle, and no one else was reported injured, Cottrell said.

Police were still investigating the incident late Monday afternoon.

